Bill Clinton reflects on post-White House years in upcoming memoir Citizen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Bill Clinton reflects on post-White House years in upcoming memoir Citizen

By Press Association
Former US president Bill Clinton (Alex Brandon/AP)
Former US president Bill Clinton (Alex Brandon/AP)

Former US president Bill Clinton has a memoir coming out this autumn about his years since leaving public office in 2001.

Citizen: My Life After The White House will cover everything from the presidential campaigns of his wife Hillary Clinton to his views on events ranging from the January 6 insurrection to the Iraq War.

Alfred A Knopf, which published Mr Clinton’s million-selling presidential memoir My Life, will release the new book on November 19.

This cover image released by Alfred A Knopf shows Citizen: My Life After The White House by former US president Bill Clinton
The cover of Citizen: My Life After The White House by former US president Bill Clinton (Alfred A Knopf via AP)

“I knew as I entered this new chapter of my life that I’d keep score the way I always have: Are people better off when you quit than when you started? Do our children have a brighter future? Are we coming together instead of falling apart?” Mr Clinton said in a statement.

“Citizen is the story of my 23-plus years since leaving the White House, told largely through the stories of other people who changed my life as I tried to help change theirs, of those who supported me, including those I loved and lost, and of the mistakes I made along the way,” he said.

Knopf called the book “remarkably candid, and richly detailed”, offering “fascinating insight into Clinton’s life – both personal and political”.

Over the past two decades, Mr Clinton has worked on numerous charitable causes, including Aids treatment and relief for Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

Besides My Life, his books have included the policy tract Working and two bestselling thrillers co-authored by James Patterson: The President Is Missing and The President’s Daughter.

He has also been involved in various controversies, among them questions over the funding for Haiti’s rebuilding efforts and his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Clinton, who flew several times on Epstein’s private jet, has denied any awareness that Epstein was involved in sex trafficking.

Former US president Bill Clinton in Londonderry in April 2023
Former US president Bill Clinton in Londonderry in April 2023 (Liam McBurney/PA)

In 2018, the #MeToo movement revived talk of Mr Clinton’s affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

A Knopf spokesperson declined to comment on whether Mr Clinton would write about Epstein or other controversies.

Financial terms for Citizen were not disclosed.

Mr Clinton was represented by Robert Barnett and Michael O’Connor of Williams & Connolly, where other clients include Hillary Clinton, former US president George W Bush and Barbra Streisand.