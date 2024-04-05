Biden calls on Egypt and Qatar to push Hamas to agree deal on hostages

President Joe Biden on Friday wrote to the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, calling on them to press Hamas for a hostage deal with Israel, according to a senior administration official.

The move came one day after Mr Biden called on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to redouble efforts to reach a ceasefire in the six-month-old war in Gaza.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private letters, said Mr Biden’s national security adviser will meet on Monday with family members of some of the estimated 100 hostages who are believed to still be in Gaza.

The letters come as Mr Biden has deployed CIA Director Bill Burns to Cairo for talks this weekend about the hostage crisis.