Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced they have filed for divorce after two decades together.

The actors, who married in 2010 and share three children together, announced the joint separation in a social media post.

Sharing a picture of the pair wearing tennis outfits, the statement said: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.

“We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children.”

British star Baron Cohen, famed for his Borat and Ali G films, met Confessions Of A Shopaholic actress Fisher in 2001 and the pair got engaged in 2004.

The announcement comes in the week allegations were made against Baron Cohen in a memoir from Australian actress Rebel Wilson, which a representative for the star described as “demonstrably false”.