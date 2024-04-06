Yellowstone actor’s nephew who was suspect in police probe is found dead

The nephew of Yellowstone star Moses Brings Plenty has been found dead in Kansas after he was named as a suspect in a domestic violence police investigation.

Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in the Yellowstone spinoff series, 1923, was reported missing by his family earlier this week after he was last seen leaving Lawrence, Kansas, in the early hours of Sunday.

The 27-year-old’s body was discovered on Friday in woodland in an adjacent county after local police were dispatched to the area to examine an unoccupied vehicle.

The sheriff’s office in Johnson County announced the news in a statement shared to social media and said an investigation is ongoing.

The Lawrence Kansas police department (LKPD) said they are providing a supporting role in the case and assisting the family.

The LKPD previously identified the 1923 actor as a suspect in a domestic violence case in which they said they have “probable cause for his arrest”.

In statement, they said: “Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

“The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, travelling southbound on 59 Highway.

Update from @JOCOSHERIFF on the search for Cole Brings Plenty.LKPD is supporting family and also serving a support role in the investigation as this is their jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/CXfE5YbtHe — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 5, 2024

“This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim.”

Mr Brings Plenty played the role of Pete Plenty Clouds in western drama 1923, a prequel to the hit Paramount series Yellowstone which followed a generation of the Dutton family as they faced prohibition, drought and the early stages of the Great Depression.

Moses Brings Plenty, 54, who plays Mo in Yellowstone, confirmed the death of his nephew by sharing a statement on Instagram from his brother, Joe, Cole’s father.

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us”, a statement attributed to Joe Brings Plenty Sr and his family read.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole.

“We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas.

“I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding.”

Moses Brings Plenty had previously shared a missing poster on his Instagram in the hope of raising awareness about his nephew.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the Western drama, also shared a post.

Cole Brings Plenty had also appeared in adventure series, The Tall Tales Of Jim Bridger, and western series, Into The Wild Frontier.