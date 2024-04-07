Ryan Gosling and Paul Rudd welcome Kristen Wiig into SNL ‘five timers’ club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ryan Gosling and Paul Rudd welcome Kristen Wiig into SNL ‘five timers’ club

By Press Association
Kristen Wiig (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Kristen Wiig (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Ryan Gosling and Paul Rudd were among the Hollywood stars who made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live (SNL) to welcome actress Kristen Wiig into the “five timers club” for hosts.

The Bridesmaids star and former SNL cast member, 50, marked her fifth time fronting the hit US sketch show on Saturday, having previously hit the stage in 2013, 2016 and twice in 2020.

As part of her opening monologue, a number of former celebrity hosts including Matt Damon, Jon Hamm and Martin Short made an appearance to gift her a special “five timers” jacket, despite them having not matched her feat.

Stepping out in a black corset top and trousers, Wiig told the audience: “I’m so happy to be back and I’m so excited as its my fifth time hosting, so I’m officially in the five timers club.”

“As a former cast member, it is very special being a five timer,” Wiig added before Ant-Man star and fellow five-time SNL host Rudd interrupted her.

Donning a navy robe which had a number five emblazoned on the front in gold, he said: “Aren’t you excited, you’re getting your five timers jacket, look at mine.”

Jason Bourne star Damon, 53, was next to appear from the studio audience to tell her he was a “big fan” who grew up watching her on SNL, which confused her as she is younger than the actor.

She then asked why he had on a “five timers” jacket when he has only hosted twice, to which he said: “(SNL creator) Lorne (Michaels) said the first time I hosted was so good it accounted for three.

“And then second time not quite as good that only counted for two but by my math, that’s five baby.”

Wiig responded: “Okay well that doesn’t really seem fair, I’ve hosted five times, I’ve earned this, I mean doesn’t this jacket have any meaning anymore?”

The camera then turned to show Hamm, Short, Fred Armisen and Will Forte all wearing the jacket and they argued that collectively they had hosted at least five times.

The stars all joined together to serenade Wiig with a song which sang her praises but got distracted by the appearance of Barbie star Gosling, who has only hosted twice but was wearing the jacket.

Gosling then gifted Wiig her own “five timers” jacket to official welcome her into the club.

Elsewhere in the show, British singer songwriter Raye made her SNL debut after making history at the Brit Awards earlier this year when she secured six gongs – the most awards by an artist in a single year.

Model Kaia Gerber also made a surprise appearance alongside Wiig in a movie trailer sketch about a horror film about Pilates.