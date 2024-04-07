Exit poll shows opposition ahead of PM Tusk’s party in Poland’s local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exit poll shows opposition ahead of PM Tusk’s party in Poland’s local elections

By Press Association
A man casts his ballot during local elections in Warsaw, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
A man casts his ballot during local elections in Warsaw, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

An exit poll released after Poland’s local and regional elections shows Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-EU party slightly trailing the conservative opposition party that governed Poland for eight years until December.

But the socially liberal mayor of Warsaw, an ally of Mr Tusk, easily won another term in the capital.

Sunday’s election was the first electoral test for Mr Tusk’s coalition government nearly four months since it took power.

The exit polls have a small margin of error and the final results are not expected until Monday. But they indicated that Law and Justice, the conservative party that governed Poland from 2015-2023, is still a political force to be reckoned with in the nation of 38 million people.

Poland Local Elections
Campaigners with flyers walk past electoral posters of candidates in the local elections in Kazun Polski, near Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

According to the Ipsos exit poll, Law and Justice won 33.7% of votes and Mr Tusk’s Civic Coalition won 31.9%.

Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski declared victory, and said the result was a message to those who had counted the party out.

“As Mark Twain once said, the news of my death is somewhat premature,” Mr Kaczynski said, loosely quoting the American author.

Voters cast ballots for mayors as well as members of municipal councils and provincial assemblies.

Run-off votes will take place on April 21 in cases where mayoral candidates do not win at least 50% of the vote in Sunday’s first round.

Poland Local Elections
The nationwide polls were for city mayors, provincial governors, local council members and other local officials (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowsi will avoid a run-off after winning nearly 60% of the vote, according to the exit poll.

Several other groups trail the two main groups, including the Third Way coalition with a projected 13.5%, the Left with 6.8% and and the Confederation party with 7.5%.

Mr Tusk’s coalition government, which includes the Third Way and the Left, together won the national election in October.

The result amid record turnout spelled the end of eight bumpy years of rule by Law and Justice, which was accused by the European Union of violating democratic standards with its changes to the judicial system and public media.

Mr Tusk won on promises to reverse many of those changes and is trying to implement that programme, but it is not easy. For example, a promise to liberalise the strict abortion law is being hampered by conservatives in Mr Tusk’s own coalition.

Local governments have played an important role in the two major crises of recent years, rolling out vaccinations against Covid-19 and helping the huge numbers of Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the country after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The outgoing term of office for local officials was the longest since 1989 after Law and Justice extended it from four to five years, and then delayed the elections by half a year, worried that holding local elections along with those to the national parliament would hurt its chances.