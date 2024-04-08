Country star Morgan Wallen arrested ‘after throwing chair off roof of bar’

Country music singer Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off the rooftop of a newly opened six-story bar in Nashville.

Wallen, 30, was booked into jail early on Monday on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

The charges stem from a chair being thrown from the rooftop of Chief’s bar and landing on Broadway near two police officers.

An arrest affidavit says the chair landed about three feet from officers, who talked to witnesses and reviewed security footage. Witnesses told officers that they watched Wallen pick up a chair, throw it over the roof and laugh about it.

Wallen’s lawyer, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the arrest late on Sunday and said the singer was co-operating fully with authorities. He was released from custody, and had a court date scheduled for May 3.