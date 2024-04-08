Bradford stabbing timeline as manhunt continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Bradford stabbing timeline as manhunt continues

By Press Association
A woman was attacked and stabbed ‘multiple times’ as she pushed her baby in a pram in Bradford city centre (Dave Higgens/PA)
A woman fatally stabbed as she pushed her baby in a pram has been identified by police while her suspected attacker remains on the run.

A manhunt is under way for Habibur Masum, 25, who is wanted over the murder in Bradford of Kulsuma Akter.

Here is a timeline of events from the stabbing, leading up to the continued manhunt.

– Saturday April 6

A 27-year-old woman was attacked and stabbed “multiple times” as she pushed her baby in a pram in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre.

Police were called to the area at 3.21pm.

She was taken to hospital and subsequently died of her injuries.

Bradford city centre stabbing
Habibur Masum, who is wanted in connection with the murder (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

A man reportedly fled the scene.

– Sunday April 7

Detectives investigating the murder named Habibur Masum, 25, as a man wanted on suspicion of the offence.

He is pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.

He was last seen on Saturday at 3.30pm, when he was captured on CCTV getting on a bus at Market Street, before getting off the bus at 3.42pm on Killinghall Road walking towards Bradford Moor Park.

West Yorkshire Police also revealed the woman and Masum were known to each other.

– Monday April 8

Kulsuma Akter, 27, from Oldham was formally named by police as the woman stabbed to death.

Extensive inquiries are under way to find Masum.

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller speaking to the media (PA Video)

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said West Yorkshire Police had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its contact with Ms Akter.

Greater Manchester Police said it had also referred itself to the IOPC over previous contact with the victim and suspect.

Renewing his appeal to the public for information, Mr Miller said: “I believe him to still be in the country at this moment in time.”