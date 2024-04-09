German troops arrive in Lithuania for rare long-term foreign deployment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
German troops arrive in Lithuania for rare long-term foreign deployment

By Press Association
German Bundeswehr soldiers of the Headquarters initial command element of the Bundeswehr’s 45th Brigade Lithuania arrive at an airport in Vilnius, Lithuania (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)
Lithuanian leaders hailed a “historic event” as Germany on Monday began deploying troops in the Baltic country — a Nato member — marking the first time since the Second World War that German forces will be based outside the country on a long-term basis.

About two dozen soldiers arrived in Lithuania, laying the groundwork for a further 150 to join them later this year.

The deployment is expected to be up to its full strength of 5,000 by the end of 2027.

“This is the first time that we have permanently stationed such a unit outside of Germany,” German defence minister Boris Pistorius said in Berlin at a farewell ceremony for the preliminary command of Germany’s Lithuanian brigade, according to German news agency dpa.

Mr Pistorius called it “an important day for the German army”.

Lithuanian chief of defence Gen Valdemaras Rupsys, left, welcomes German Army Chief Lt Gen Alfons Mais (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

In the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, defence minister Laurynas Kasciunas said that the move was “a great example” for all the countries on Nato’s eastern flank, on the border with Russia and its ally, Belarus.

“We will create such a defence and deterrence architecture that no adversary from the east will even think about testing Nato’s Article 5,” he told reporters.

Article 5 on collective defence is at the heart of the 32-member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. It states that an armed attack against one or more of the members shall be considered an attack against all.

Some 4,800 soldiers and around 200 civilians with the German army will be stationed permanently in Lithuania, which is increasingly worried by its aggressive neighbours.

Under an agreement, Lithuania is preparing military bases for the German brigade to be deployed in this Baltic state bordering Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave to the west and Belarus to the east.

The German army, the Bundeswehr, has taken part in long-term operations abroad since the 1990s, first in the Balkans and then in combat operations in Afghanistan.

At the moment, the Bundeswehr says German soldiers are deployed in Europe, Asia and Africa, as well as in the Mediterranean.

However, this is the first permanent standalone German deployment, not on rotation as part of a multinational force.

Mr Kasciunas said the German brigade is expected to reach full operational capacity by 2027.

Lithuania chief of defence Valdemaras Rupsys said: “For us, this means more effective deterrence of the enemy and even greater security.

“It is an example of exceptional leadership and commitment as we actually see Nato’s collective defence and unity at work.”

Up to one-third of troops are expected to bring their family members, according to the Lithuanian Defence Ministry.

Mr Pistorius said Germany “will do everything we can to equip the brigade as it needs to be equipped from the outset”.