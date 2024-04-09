Artist creates woodland trail in memory of Sycamore Gap tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Artist creates woodland trail in memory of Sycamore Gap tree

By Press Association
Artist Lucy Pittaway with estate owner Felicity Cunliffe-Lister at the new woodland site she has created in memory of the felled Sycamore Gap tree (Handout/PA)
A popular artist has planted saplings to create a woodland in memory of the felled Sycamore Gap tree.

Lucy Pittaway decided to act after being devastated by the sight of the fallen tree which had stood for 200 years beside Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.

The famous tree, popular with artists and photographers as it stood in a distinctive dip in the landscape, was felled in September and a police investigation continues.

Ms Pittaway has begun creating an area of woodland on the Swinton Estate near Masham, North Yorkshire, which had previously been devastated by larch tree blight.

Northumberland landmarks by night
The Sycamore Gap tree inspired artists for years (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She said: “Like everyone else I was so saddened to hear about the felling of the tree.

“To now see this new woodland coming to life is wonderful and I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped us come this far.”

Based at Brompton-On-Swale, North Yorkshire, and with galleries across the North, Ms Pittaway holds the title of Britain’s most popular published artist.

She recalls visiting Sycamore Gap as a child and the lasting impression it made on her work.

After the devastating destruction of the tree, she painted an image of it with a Northern Lights backdrop and sold 2,400 prints, making a donation for legacy woodland from the proceeds.

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, owner of the Swinton Estate, answered the call for anyone with a suitable area of land to come forward and she joined Ms Pittaway in planting the first of the new saplings.

Sycamore Gap tree felled
People were devastated when the tree was felled in September (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Like many areas of the countryside we have lost so many trees from larch blight and so regenerating the area through this project is a perfect fit,” the landowner said.

“I think we are appreciating more and more the importance of conservation and the positive impact that trees and the countryside have on our wellbeing.”

The first 600 saplings will be planted during April, mainly sycamore along with oak, rowan, hazel and other native trees, with hundreds more to follow in the coming months.

Visitors to the Lucy Pittaway Sycamore Gap Trail will be able to follow a woodland walk which will also feature artistic installations.

Ms Pittaway added: “I hope this is an area that can be used for relaxation for generations to come.

“If it can inspire people’s interest in art and the countryside then the legacy of the Sycamore Gap tree will be a positive one.”

Last month, the National Trust said seeds and buds rescued from Sycamore Gap tree are “springing into life” at a specialist conservation centre, giving hope the famous tree will live on.