Thousands gather across the UK to celebrate Muslim festival of Eid

Thousands of people have gathered across the UK to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid.

Eid al-Fitr, which means the festival of sweets, marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting and prayer for Muslims.

People queued for ice cream in Parker’s Piece, Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

More than 4,000 worshippers gathered for morning prayers at Parker’s Piece, Cambridge, and families queued for ice cream in the park.

Palestinian flags could be seen in the crowd.

Elsewhere, people congregated for morning prayers at Green Lane Masjid in Birmingham.

Muslims marked the festival worldwide.

Worshippers in Turkey carried Palestinian flags, and preachers in Jakarta, Indonesia, urged people to pray for Muslims in Gaza.

Worshippers at Green Lane Masjid in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

On Tuesday, Gaza received the largest international aid airdrop since the conflict began – the delivery of hundreds of tonnes of resources coinciding with Eid.

The UK joined eight other countries to carry out the aid drop.

Palestinians in Gaza marked the Eid holiday by visiting the graves of people who have been killed in the war.