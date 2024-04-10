Musician Lang Lang says he cannot believe success of Channel 4’s The Piano

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Musician Lang Lang says he cannot believe success of Channel 4’s The Piano

By Press Association
Lang Lang has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Lang Lang has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Chinese pianist Lang Lang has said he was surprised by the success of the debut season of The Piano, with strangers later telling him the Channel 4 TV show “touched their hearts”.

The world-renowned classical musician received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Wednesday, in the category of live performance, taking to the piano after his on-stage speech to play Jasmine Flower from his album Piano Book and Ritual Fire Dance by Manuel de Falla.

The 41-year-old shot to TV fame in the UK after his appearance as a judge on The Piano, which saw host Claudia Winkleman search for the UK’s best amateur pianists before the show culminated in a concert at the Royal Festival Hall featuring four chosen finalists.

“I couldn’t believe how successful that this show became, a lot of new people that I’ve never met before, they came to me and they said this show really touched their hearts and I’m very happy to be part of this show,” Lang Lang told the PA news agency.

“I’m actually flying to Manchester for the final, the second season is coming to air beginning of May so I hope you will like the second season.”

The debut season saw a visually impaired 13-year-old girl called Lucy win the competition, having impressed the judges with her rendition of Debussy’s Arabesque.

Lang Lang, whose musical achievements are mirrored by his commitment to charitable causes including the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, said being honoured with a star was a “dream come true”.

“Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it’s unbelievable, it is like the biggest dream you can dream in the world,” he told PA.

“I’ve been very lucky to have this, being a musician, sharing my love and music with the world.

“I hope this star that I’m getting today will encourage the younger generation all over the world, also in Asia, to dream big because you can. You can deliver, you can achieve.”

During his on-stage speech, Lang Lang thanked his parents for pushing him as a child but joked “I don’t know if I will push my son”.

Lang Lang, a former child prodigy who performed at the 2008 Olympic Games opening ceremony in Beijing, thanked his parents in the audience for pushing him to work hard as a child, but joked: “I don’t know if I will push my son.”

“The truth is, music brought me here today,” he said on stage.

“The common ground is always music, whether you grew up in Beijing or Boston, it reminds us that we are not that different at all.

“The world communicates through music, we see how the same music will have the same effect everywhere around the globe, because it is about emotions and intentions behind it.

“I promise I will always play with both emotions and intentions – and some technique,” he joked.

Lang Lang said there is “nothing better than sharing the gift of music”, describing it as something that both heals and inspires.

“I love performing and recording, (but) my purpose is always to share music, share music education, and I really hope to teach and inspire as many people as possible to learn an instrument – whether it is piano or anything else.

“To me, this honour is a reminder of the power of inspiration as well. I was inspired to play classical music and if I can inspire even more people to pick up an instrument and to play classical music I will be forever thankful.

“Also I believe classical music is very exciting, very loving and it is a fantasy world – it is certainly not boring.”