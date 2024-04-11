US ‘considering’ dropping Assange prosecution as people mark prison anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

US ‘considering’ dropping Assange prosecution as people mark prison anniversary

By Press Association
Supporters of Julian Assange marched to Downing Street in February (James Manning/PA)
Supporters of Julian Assange marched to Downing Street in February (James Manning/PA)

President Joe Biden has said the US is “considering” dropping the prosecution of Julian Assange, as supporters of the WikiLeaks founder mark the fifth anniversary of him being held in prison in London.

Assange faces prosecution in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information, after the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

He is embroiled in a lengthy legal battle to avoid being extradited.

Mr Biden told reporters at the White House on Wednesday: “We’re considering it,” when asked about a request from the Australian government to drop the prosecution.

Julian Assange
Julian Assange has been fighting extradition to the US (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Assange was taken to Belmarsh prison in London five years ago, after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he stayed while fighting being taken to the US.

Events will be held around the world on Thursday as Assange’s family and supporters continue to campaign for his release.

The editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, Kristinn Hrafnsson, said it was not too late to halt Assange’s extradition to the US.

Mr Hrafnsson said: “The campaign to free Julian Assange is supported by the Australian government, the world’s leading human rights and journalists’ organisations, global world leaders and the Pope.

“It is not too late for President Biden to stop Julian’s extradition to the US, which was a politically motivated act by his predecessor.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden has said the US is considering dropping the prosecution of Assange (Niall Carson/PA)

“By dropping the charges against Julian he will be protecting freedom of expression and the rights of journalists and publishers globally.

“We urge him to end this legal process, to free Julian and to recognise that journalism is not a crime.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been pressing for Assange’s release for the past few months.

In February, Mr Albanese voted in favour of a motion in the Australian House of Representatives that called on the US and the UK to bring the “matter to a close so that Mr Assange can return home to his family in Australia”, the Associated Press reported.

Assange is waiting to hear if he can launch a final appeal against extradition.

Mr Biden’s comment was described as “encouraging” by Assange’s lawyer.