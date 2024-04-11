AstraZeneca promises dividend rise ahead of vote on chief’s £18.7m pay deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

AstraZeneca promises dividend rise ahead of vote on chief’s £18.7m pay deal

By Press Association
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot could receive a pay deal worth up to £18.7 million for 2024 (Justin Tallis/PA)
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot could receive a pay deal worth up to £18.7 million for 2024 (Justin Tallis/PA)

Drugs giant AstraZeneca has promised to hand more money out to shareholders, ahead of a vote on whether to increase the pay deal for its boss to up to £18.7 million.

On Thursday morning, the Cambridge-based pharmaceutical firm said it would increase its annual dividend payout by 20 cents to 3.10 dollars (£2.47) per share for 2024.

It said the move underlines “the company’s confidence in its performance and cash generation”.

Michel Demare, chairman of AstraZeneca, said: “The board is delighted to announce a 7% increase to the dividend.

“This uplift is in line with our progressive dividend policy, which remains unchanged, and reflects the continuing strength of AstraZeneca’s investment proposition for shareholders.”

AstraZeneca’s profits more than doubled in 2023 after strong sales of its cancer treatments.

The update comes ahead of AstraZeneca’s annual general meeting on Thursday afternoon.

During the meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on an increased pay deal for long-standing chief executive officer Pascal Soriot.

The company confirmed earlier this year that Mr Soriot was handed a £16.9 million package for 2023, and proposed to increase this to up to £18.7 million for this year.

Shareholders will confirm via a vote whether the pay increase proposals have been approved.

The move has faced significant criticism from shareholder advisory groups, such as Glass Lewis and ISS.

The company said the increase would put his bonus “in line with the median target bonus opportunity of his global peer group”.

One of the firm’s top shareholders, GQG Partners, said earlier this week that Mr Soriot was “massively underpaid” and deserved the potential pay hike.