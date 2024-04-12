Chinese and North Korean official meet in highest-level meeting in years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chinese and North Korean official meet in highest-level meeting in years

By Press Association
Choe Ryong Hae, front right, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers’ Party of North Korea, shakes hands with Zhao Leji, center left, chairman of the National People’s Congress of China (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Choe Ryong Hae, front right, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea, shakes hands with Zhao Leji, center left, chairman of the National People's Congress of China (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

A senior Chinese official arrived in North Korea and held talks on how to boost co-operation in the countries’ highest-level meeting in about five years, North Korea’s state media reported on Friday,

Zhao Leji, chairman of China’s National People’s Congress and considered the number three official in the ruling Communist Party, arrived in North Korea on Thursday.

China’s government earlier said he will stay in North Korea until Saturday.

Mr Zhao met his North Korean counterpart Choe Ryong Hae and discussed how to promote exchanges and cooperation on all areas such as politics, economy and culture, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Mr Zhao and Choe Ryong Hae, right at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The two also exchanged views on unspecified regional and international issues of mutual concerns, KCNA said.

Mr Zhao is one of the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the Communist Party’s top leadership body headed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

His visit to North Korea marked the first bilateral exchange involving a committee member since the coronavirus pandemic started.

In 2019, the two countries held two summit meetings between Mr Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Observers say North Korea and China are expected to hold a number of exchanges this year to mark the 75th year since they established diplomatic ties.

North Korea has been seeking to boost its co-operation with China and Russia in the face of a standoff with the United States and South Korea over the North’s advancing nuclear programme.

China, North Korea’s biggest aid benefactor, is believed to have long provided clandestine assistance to North Korea in violation of international sanctions.

Mr Kim traveled to Russia in September for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US, South Korea and others accuse North Korea of supplying conventional weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine in return for advanced weapons technologies and other support.