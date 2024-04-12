Ukrainian firefighters rescue five puppies from under destroyed building

Rescue workers in Ukraine have pulled five puppies from underneath the rubble of a destroyed building.

Officials said the puppies were rescued from a non-residential building that was on fire in the north-eastern city of Sumy, close to the border with Russia.

A video showed the puppies squealing as the firefighters cuddled them in their hands and rinsed them off with water.

Ukrainian firefighters have rescued five puppies (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

“Fortunately, everything is fine with the little one(s), they were not injured. The furries were returned by their mothers,” officials said in a post on the emergency services’ Telegram channel.

“This rescue story reminds us of the importance of human compassion and the willingness to help everyone, regardless of the circumstances,” they added.