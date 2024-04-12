Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for his flamboyant and glamorous style, has died at the age of 83.

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us any more but I know I will feel your spirit with me always,” Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me,” Puglisi added.

Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli and his wife Eva Duringer acknowledge the applause of the audience after a show (Antonio Calanni/AP)

The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

The company named after Cavalli shared its condolences with his family.

“His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration,” said Sergio Azzolari, CEO at the Roberto Cavalli fashion house.