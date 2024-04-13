Biden wins Wyoming’s caucuses as eyes turn to Alaskan democrats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Biden wins Wyoming’s caucuses as eyes turn to Alaskan democrats

By Press Association
President Joe Biden (Matt Kelley/AP)
President Joe Biden (Matt Kelley/AP)

President Joe Biden nudged further ahead in the Democratic nomination for re-election by winning the party caucuses in Wyoming and is the only choice on the ballot later in Alaska.

As two of the least populated states, Alaska and Wyoming play minuscule roles in both intra-party and general election voting in presidential election years.

Mr Biden effectively clinched the Democratic nomination on March 12 with the Georgia primary and is now all but certain to face former president Donald Trump as the Republican nominee in November.

Alaska Democrats are holding a voice vote for their party-run preference poll at in-person and virtual district meetings.

EU Democracy Study
Republican candidate former president Donald Trump is set to face Mr Biden (Jeff Dean/AP)

Mr Biden is the lone candidate eligible to receive votes after the other Democrat to qualify, Dean Phillips, suspended his campaign last month. The vote is being held during meetings where other party business is conducted.

The polling was delayed a week. Democrats had planned a ranked vote election by mail on April 6 but those plans changed when only Mr Biden and Mr Phillips qualified for the ballot, and when Mr Phillips suspended his run.

Changes to their plan were approved by the Democratic National Committee.

There were no provisions for write-ins or uncommitted, said Lindsay Kavanaugh, the Alaska party’s executive director.

“There is no option to vote nay,” she said. “You can abstain. You don’t vote yes or no, you vote for a candidate.”

The party proceeded with a vote, even with just one candidate, “to make sure we’re as inclusive as possible”, she said, and to avoid any inference that party leaders were deciding candidates themselves.

Alaska will allocate 15 pledged delegates based on the vote.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden won in Wyoming, where polling determined which candidate got the state’s 17 national delegates.

The caucuses also decided who goes to the state Democratic convention on June 1 in Casper. There, 13 of Wyoming’s national convention delegates will be chosen.

Wyoming’s other four “automatic” national delegates are the state party chairman, vice chair and two national committee people, who have not yet pledged for Mr Biden or anyone else.