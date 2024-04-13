Temperatures of minus 2C to follow UK’s hottest day of year, Met Office says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Temperatures of minus 2C to follow UK’s hottest day of year, Met Office says

By Press Association
People relaxing in the warm weather in St James’s Park, London (PA)
People relaxing in the warm weather in St James’s Park, London (PA)

The hottest day of the year so far will be followed by temperatures of minus 2C in parts of the UK, the Met Office has said.

Many enjoyed a warm and sunny Saturday, but forecasters say temperatures will drop as the working week begins.

Sunbathers were photographed in parks and on beaches across the UK as temperatures soared well above the national average of 13-14C.

Spring weather April 12th 2024
A dog enjoys a walk during fine weather along the promenade in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The highest UK temperature of 2024 was 21.8C recorded in Writtle, Essex, on Saturday.

Scotland also recorded well above its normal April temperatures of 10C, with Aberdeenshire in the east reaching 16.7C.

But on Saturday night, temperatures could hit minus 2-3C in rural parts of Scotland – and even further south they will stay in the single figures, the Met Office forecasted.

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said it will be a “chilly start to the day for all on Sunday”, but that it will be dry and there will be “plenty of sunshine in the morning”.

Sunday is expected bring highs of just 14-15C in the south east of England and 10 to 12C in the North.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the week and are not expected to exceed the April average.

Ms Glaisyer said: “Lower pressure sits out towards north of the UK, slowly sinking its way southwards – for the rest of the weekend and into the start of the working week, it will bring with it some colder north-westerly winds.”

Spring weather April 12th 2024
People walk by flowering cherry blossom trees in St Nicholas’ Park, Warwick (Jacob King/PA)

Snow could even fall in the higher parts of the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday, which forecasters say “will be showery across the board”.

Hail and thunder may sweep across Wales and northern parts of England too.

Temperatures will only reach around 11-13C in the South that day, and “struggle to reach double figures” in the north, Ms Glaisyer said.

She added: “It’s a bit of a drier start for the weekend for us, but that doesn’t last too long because showers are on their way.”