Bras are a ‘basic necessity’ and should not be subject to VAT – radiographers

By Press Association
Radiographers have said bras should not be subject to VAT (Alamy/PA)
Bras are a basic necessity and should not be subject to VAT, according to radiographers.

The tax disproportionately affects women and could be considered discriminatory under the Equality Act, delegates at the Society of Radiographers will hear at their annual conference on Tuesday.

Diagnostic radiographers carry out X-rays, MRI and CT scans, which can be used to identify the musculoskeletal problems caused by poorly-fitted bras.

Proposing the motion during the three-day conference in Leeds, delegates will say: “The imposition of VAT on bras disproportionately affects women. Taxing bras could be considered discriminatory as per the Equality Act 2010.

“While there may not be any health conditions related to wearing a bra, there could be some musculoskeletal ones, particularly if you wear a larger cup size.

“Those who are wearing a bra size D or above often get backaches, aching shoulders and neck pain, because of the weight of their breasts. Wearing a good-quality, well-fitted bra could alleviate some of these issues, and reduce time off sick for musculoskeletal issues.”

Delegates will liken bras to menstrual products as a necessity, which should therefore not be subject to VAT.

In January, VAT on period pants was dropped following a two-year campaign by brands, retailers, women’s groups and environmentalists dating back to 2021, when the so-called “tampon tax” was dropped from other period products such as pads, tampons and menstrual cups.

A 20% tax on period pants, which are designed to be worn as an alternative to using tampons and sanitary towels, had remained because they were classified as garments.

Women who have had breast cancer surgery – whether a mastectomy, partial mastectomy or lumpectomy – are exempt from VAT when buying certain bras.