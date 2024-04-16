What the papers say – April 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – April 16

By Press Association
What the papers say – April 16 (PA)
What the papers say – April 16

What happens next following Iran’s aerial attack on Israel is the question occupying many of Tuesday’s newspaper front pages.

The Guardian carries the words of the Israel Defence Forces chief of staff saying the attack “will be met with a response” as US officials say some form of counter is almost inevitable.

Efforts by the UK and US to stop Israel escalating the conflict are the focus of the i and the Financial Times, which describes “frantic diplomacy”.

The Independent says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged restraint while labelling Israel’s security as “non-negotiable”.

The Prime Minister has rejected calls to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organisation in order to keep diplomatic channels open, according to The Times.

But the Daily Express says Mr Sunak is coming under mounting pressure to “outlaw” the organisation with former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith among those backing the move.

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace also calls for action in The Daily Telegraph as he says Iran is acting like a “bully”.

Several front pages carry pictures of Donald Trump becoming the first former US president to stand trial in a criminal court, but only the Metro leads on the story as he labels the case over payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels “an outrage”.

The Daily Mirror concentrates closer to home as it hears from Baroness Newlove on the terror of living as a target of anti-social behaviour ahead of a debate on the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

Transgender athletes in sport is the focus of the Daily Mail with Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer calling for a ban on them competing against women.

The Sun says a security “ring of steel” will be placed around Holly Willoughby for a new Netflix show alongside Bear Grylls in Costa Rica.

And the Daily Star says TV star Vicky Pattison was refused entry to a flight because her dog had chewed her passport.