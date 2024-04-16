What the papers say – April 16

What happens next following Iran’s aerial attack on Israel is the question occupying many of Tuesday’s newspaper front pages.

The Guardian carries the words of the Israel Defence Forces chief of staff saying the attack “will be met with a response” as US officials say some form of counter is almost inevitable.

GUARDIAN: Iranian attack ‘will be met with response’ says top Israeli general #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zfYIoYVoY4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 15, 2024

Efforts by the UK and US to stop Israel escalating the conflict are the focus of the i and the Financial Times, which describes “frantic diplomacy”.

I: Britain and US tell Netanyahu: son’t start a world war #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6u2zQOXyBu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 15, 2024

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 16 April https://t.co/ObNLtXQKCv pic.twitter.com/beQQ3p9E66 — Financial Times (@FT) April 15, 2024

The Independent says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged restraint while labelling Israel’s security as “non-negotiable”.

The Prime Minister has rejected calls to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organisation in order to keep diplomatic channels open, according to The Times.

TIMES: PM rejects mounting calls to ban Iran group #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d2EJxF9FeH — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 15, 2024

But the Daily Express says Mr Sunak is coming under mounting pressure to “outlaw” the organisation with former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith among those backing the move.

EXPRESS: Can we NOW outlaw Iran’s terror force in UK? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9tVTLwK7zM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 15, 2024

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace also calls for action in The Daily Telegraph as he says Iran is acting like a “bully”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Wallace: West must resist Iran but Ukraine needs Israel'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Egde0aG5u5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 15, 2024

Several front pages carry pictures of Donald Trump becoming the first former US president to stand trial in a criminal court, but only the Metro leads on the story as he labels the case over payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels “an outrage”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 THIS IS AN OUTRAGE! TRUMP'S HISTORIC CRIMINAL TRIAL 🔴 Ex-president's fury as he appears in court #Tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/d3RhWu7ruz — Metro (@MetroUK) April 15, 2024

The Daily Mirror concentrates closer to home as it hears from Baroness Newlove on the terror of living as a target of anti-social behaviour ahead of a debate on the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

Transgender athletes in sport is the focus of the Daily Mail with Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer calling for a ban on them competing against women.

MAIL: Now ban trans women from female sports #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1jHATDZJFT — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 15, 2024

The Sun says a security “ring of steel” will be placed around Holly Willoughby for a new Netflix show alongside Bear Grylls in Costa Rica.

On tomorrow's front page: Holly Willoughby protected by ex-military guns for hire on new Netflix show filmed in country plagued by kidnappinghttps://t.co/SptkcAwXQ1 pic.twitter.com/6VxAkedcmv — The Sun (@TheSun) April 15, 2024

And the Daily Star says TV star Vicky Pattison was refused entry to a flight because her dog had chewed her passport.