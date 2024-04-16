Man, 69, charged with murdering retired postmistress Una Crown in 2013

Police have charged a man with the murder of 86-year-old widow Una Crown, who was found dead in her bungalow in 2013.

The retired postmistress was found in a pool of blood and with her clothing burnt in her hallway in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

Her death was initially treated as an accident when she was found at her home in Magazine Lane on January 13, before a murder investigation was launched days later.

Cambridgeshire Police said on Tuesday that a 69-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Mrs Crown.

The force said David Newton, of Magazine Close, Wisbech, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cambridge Magistrates’ Court later on Tuesday.