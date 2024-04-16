ABBA, Blondie and Biggie enter US National Recording Registry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ABBA, Blondie and Biggie enter US National Recording Registry

By Press Association
The members of ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
ABBA, Blondie and The Notorious B.I.G. are entering America’s audio canon.

New inductees into the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress include ABBA’s 1976 album Visitors, The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 album Ready To Die, Blondie’s 1978 breakthrough Parallel Lines and Gene Autry’s 1949 version of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced the 25 new titles in the class of 2024 on Tuesday, saying in a statement that they are “worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

The Notorious B.I.G. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Puerto Rican singer Hector Lavoe’s signature song, 1978’s El Cantante, written by Ruben Blades, will enter the registry, along with Mexican singer Juan Gabriel’s 1990 tribute to his mother, Amor Eterno.

Other titles deemed to be among “the defining sounds of the nation’s history and culture” are Jefferson Airplane’s 1967 album Surrealistic Pillow, Green Day’s 1994 album Dookie and The Chicks’ 1998 Wide Open Spaces, the most recording among the new inductees.

Lily Tomlin’s 1971 album of sketches This Is a Recording is the only comedy and the only non-musical recording on this year’s list.

Autry, the singing cowboy who was among America’s biggest stars in the mid-20th century, recorded the definitive version of Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Last year a newer holiday perennial, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, joined the registry, which now has 650 titles.

The Visitors was the disco-tinged fourth album from the Swedish supergroup ABBA, and included their hits Dancing Queen, Money, Money, Money and Fernando.

Blondie and singer Deborah Harry had their commercial breakthrough with Parallel Lines, an album with a famous striped black-and-white cover that featured Heart of Glass. It is joined this year by another new wave classic from the same year, the self-titled debut album by The Cars.

Clem Burke, Debbie Harry and Rob Roth from Blondie (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 album Ready To Die featuring Juicy and Big Poppa, the only album released during his life, headlines hip-hop entries that also include La-Di-Da-Di — Doug E Fresh and Slick Rick’s 1985 single.

Rocket ‘88’ by Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats, the 1951 single that some argue was the first rock ‘n’ roll song, is also on the list.

Career-defining singles from several canonical artists are also entering the registry, including Chances Are from Johnny Mathis, Don’t Worry, Be Happy from Bobby McFerrin, The Tennessee Waltz from Patti Page and Ain’t No Sunshine from Bill Withers.