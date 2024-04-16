Donations to London Marathon runners via JustGiving predicted to break record

More than £30 million has been donated to 18,000 London Marathon runners via the JustGiving fundraising platform.

The amount is on course to break fundraising records as the most ever raised for a one-day mass-participation event in the UK, it was predicted.

The £30 million is 20% more than the amount raised by London Marathon fundraisers on the platform this time last year.

The most common types of charities that people are running for on JustGiving relate to cancer, heart disease, mental health, Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Last year, ahead of the race, a total of £39 million was raised by London Marathon participants on the fundraising site, with £4 million donated after the event.

The fundraising platform is predicting that fundraisers on JustGiving will raise a record-breaking amount for their chosen charities this year.

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving, said: “Every year I’m amazed by the commitment shown by thousands of dedicated individuals fundraising for this incredible event.

“An astonishing amount of money has already been raised for almost 1,700 charities on JustGiving and we expect this to continue to rise in the run up to race day.”

The marathon is being held this Sunday.