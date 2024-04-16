Family of detained Albanian migrant who died ‘want to know what happened’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of detained Albanian migrant who died ‘want to know what happened’

By Press Association
The pre-inquest review into Alfred Dosku’s death was held in Horsham (PA)
The family of a detained Albanian migrant said they believed he was “ready to be united” with his loved ones before he died.

A jury inquest will be held into the death of “bright” Alfred Dosku who was detained in an immigration centre.

The 37-year-old died in hospital on November 17 2023 in Redhill, Surrey, after being found by centre staff who attempted to resuscitate him.

During a pre-inquest review at Horsham Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the inquest would explore issues surrounding his death.

Speaking for Mr Dosku’s family, his cousin, Ledisa Hysa Dosku, told the hearing: “We only want to know what happened.

“Alfred was a very bright person and they don’t understand how he became there.

“The last talk with his brother, he felt when he spoke with him, he was ready to come back. He was ready to be united with his family.”

She added that Mr Dosku’s death was “completely not understandable”.

Legal representation for the Government and Serco were also present at the hearing, which set a further pre-inquest review for June 27.

Practice Plus Group, a healthcare provider which assessed Mr Dosku on his arrival to the facility and had some staff involved in the resuscitation attempts, will also be invited to be represented at the inquest.

The inquest is being planned to take place by December this year on a date to be decided.