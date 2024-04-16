‘He was marvellous’, says JLS dancer’s mother after inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘He was marvellous’, says JLS dancer’s mother after inquest

By Press Association
Barnet Coroner’s Court, where the inquest into the death of Jack Pointer Mackenzie took place (Yui Mok/PA)
Barnet Coroner’s Court, where the inquest into the death of Jack Pointer Mackenzie took place (Yui Mok/PA)

The parents of a former JLS dancer have paid tribute to their “marvellous” son after a coroner ruled the circumstances around his death unclear.

Jack Pointer Mackenzie, 35, was found dead at his home in Brent, London, on September 5, 2023.

During an inquest at Barnet Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, coroner Tony Murphy explained that the medical and evidential cause of death remained unclear after investigations.

The inquest heard that Jack, who was born in Paddington, struggled with depression and was “known by his family to have issues with alcohol”.

He was last seen by his mother Mary on August 31 and was found at his home during a wellbeing check requested by his family on September 5.

Mr Murphy confirmed the circumstances around the death were not suspicious. He also said investigations had been unable to determine the exact date and time of death.

Speaking at the inquest, the coroner apologised to the family for the uncertainty around the cause of death.

He told Mary and Jack’s father, Bren Pointer: “The evidence that I have available does not allow me to conclude either way.

“I am unable to arrive at anything but an open conclusion. I am very sorry we do not have more answers for you.”

Jack’s mother Mary Mackenzie told the PA news agency: “Jack was a professional dancer that danced with everybody.

“He was with JLS for about nine years. He taught at Pineapple (Dance Studios).

“He was marvellous but he was sad. He sometimes became paralysed with life. It’s important to remember him as he was, not what he became.”

More than 300 people from the across the world attended Jack’s funeral, his parents confirmed.

Mary added: “They came from Spain, Italy, America. He was well-loved.”

Base Dance Studios, which is owned by JLS singer Aston Merrygold, posted a picture of Jack on social media last year, accompanied with the caption: “A unique gift, who shall be sorely missed. Thank you for sharing your talent with us.”

Aston shared the post on his own Instagram page and added: “RIP Captain. Original JLS member.”