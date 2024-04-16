Shopping vouchers can help new mothers stay off cigarettes, study shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shopping vouchers can help new mothers stay off cigarettes, study shows

By Press Association
New mothers who stop smoking during pregnancy are less likely to resume the habit after giving birth if they receive high street vouchers, a study has shown (PA)
New mothers who stop smoking during pregnancy are less likely to resume the habit after giving birth if they receive high street vouchers, a study has shown (PA)

New mothers who stop smoking during pregnancy are less likely to resume the habit after giving birth if they receive high street vouchers, a study has shown.

The study, which was led by the University of Stirling, saw researchers give high street shopping vouchers to hundreds of new mothers who had stopped smoking during pregnancy, to compare the effect with mothers who only received normal post-natal care.

Researchers found that 40% of the participants who received the most vouchers (£300 worth of vouchers over 12 months) had still not smoked when their child reached their first birthday.

Of the participants who received fewer vouchers (£180 worth of vouchers over three months), 21% remained smoke-free when their child reached one.

This compares with 28% of the participants in the study who only received the usual post-natal care.

Professor Michael Ussher, lead author of the study, said: “We know that most women who stop smoking during pregnancy return to smoking soon afterwards, which can cause significant health problems for the mother and her family.

“Our study shows that high street vouchers, provided over 12 months, could help women avoid returning to smoking after their baby is born.

“Most women who smoke in pregnancy and postpartum live in the UK’s most deprived communities, areas hardest hit by the cost of living crisis. These vouchers have helped women to stay smokefree but also to save money by not buying cigarettes.”

Previous studies have shown voucher schemes to be effective for helping women to stop smoking during pregnancy, but this is the first study to suggest that such schemes could help mothers stay smoke-free after their child is born.

A woman smoking in central London.
As many as three-quarters of women who stop smoking in pregnancy are likely to return to smoking within six months of giving birth (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The study involved a total of 462 participants, one third of whom were given £300 worth of vouchers over 12 months, one third of whom received £180 of vouchers over three months, and one third of whom only received ordinary post-natal care.

As many as three-quarters of women who stop smoking in pregnancy are likely to return to smoking within six months of giving birth, increasing their risks of smoking-related illness and mortality as well as their children’s risks of health problems due to second hand smoke and of becoming smokers.

This study, alongside previous pregnancy studies, is now informing a national, government-supported scheme in England to offer vouchers in pregnancy and postpartum to all pregnant women who smoke.

Research is ongoing to see if the women who were not smoking when their baby is one-year-old are still not smoking a year or more later.