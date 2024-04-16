Participant, studio behind Spotlight and An Inconvenient Truth, shutting down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Participant, studio behind Spotlight and An Inconvenient Truth, shutting down

By Press Association
Jeff Skoll founded the activist film and television studio in 2004 (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Participant, the activist film and television studio that has financed Oscar winners such as Spotlight and socially conscious documentaries including Food, Inc and Waiting For Superman, is closing its doors after 20 years.

Billionaire Jeff Skoll told his staff of 100 in a memo shared with The Associated Press on Tuesday that they were winding down company operations.

“This is not a step I am taking lightly,” Mr Skoll wrote in the memo.

“But after 20 years of groundbreaking content and world-changing impact campaigns, it is the right time for me to evaluate my next chapter and approach to tackling the pressing issues of our time.”

Since Mr Skoll founded the company in 2004, Participant has released 135 films, 50 of which were documentaries and many of which were tied to awareness-raising impact campaigns.

Its films have won 21 Academy Awards, including best picture for Spotlight and Green Book, best documentary for An Inconvenient Truth and American Factory and best international feature for Roma.

Participant was behind films such as Contagion, Good Night, And Good Luck, Lincoln and Judas And The Black Messiah, the limited series When They See Us and also a sequel to its documentary Food, Inc, which it rolled out this month.

Its films have made more than 3.3 billion dollars (£2.6 billion) at the global box office.

But the company had a “double bottom line” in which impact was measured in addition to profit.

Mr Skoll stepped back from day-to-day operations of the company years ago.

Veteran film executive David Linde has been chief executive of Participant since 2015, during which it had its Green Book and Roma successes.

“I founded Participant with the mission of creating world-class content that inspires positive social change, prioritising impact alongside commercial sustainability,” Mr Skoll wrote.

“Since then, the entertainment industry has seen revolutionary changes in how content is created, distributed and consumed.”

Mr Skoll added that its legacy “will live on through our people, our stories and all who are inspired by them”.