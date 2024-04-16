Type 2 diabetes genetically linked to breast, bowel and pancreatic cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Type 2 diabetes genetically linked to breast, bowel and pancreatic cancer

By Press Association
Stock photo of an overweight woman in London. Obesity is known to drive Type 2 diabetes cases but new research shows genetics plays a role in Type 2 and cancer. PA.
Type 2 diabetes – which affects millions of Britons – shares genetic connections with breast, bowel and pancreatic cancer, scientists say.

A new study showed how genetic variants, which are differences in sequences of genes, can simultaneously affect multiple health conditions.

Diabetes UK, which part-funded the research, said the findings help to highlight how people with type 2 are at increased risk of breast, bowel and pancreatic cancer and could lead to new ways of preventing disease.

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal, is being presented at the Diabetes UK Professional Conference in London.

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, with obese people having around a seven times greater risk of the condition than those of a healthy weight.

But other factors, such as not getting enough exercise and genetics, also play a role.

Hundreds of different genetic variants have already been identified as contributing to type 2, and it is known that genetics can increase the risk of cancer.

However, the genetic factors that contribute to the link between type 2 diabetes and increased cancer risk have been poorly understood until now.

In the new study, led by Professor Inga Prokopenko at the University of Surrey, experts looked at genetics to see if they could help to explain why some people with type 2 diabetes also get cancer.

They focused on the three cancer types that people with type 2 diabetes are at higher risk of developing – post-menopausal breast cancer, colorectal (bowel) cancer and pancreatic cancer.

The team used DNA data from more than 36,000 people from several European countries for the study, including people living with type 2 diabetes and cancer.

The researchers identified, for the first time, that two specific genetic variants are key contributors to people developing both type 2 diabetes and cancer.

One variant was linked to the risk of developing both breast cancer and type 2 diabetes, while the other affected type 2 diabetes and breast, bowel and pancreatic cancer risk.

Therefore, the study concluded, that people carrying either of these genetic variants will have an increased chance of developing both type 2 diabetes and these cancers.

The work further identified 17 variants that directly increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and then, via biological processes linked to type 2 diabetes, indirectly increase cancer risk.

It is thought this is because type 2 diabetes creates an environment that makes it easier for cancer to develop in the body, through higher blood sugar levels, higher insulin levels, obesity, inflammation and hormonal changes.

Dr Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK, said: “Type 2 diabetes and cancers are complex conditions with a multitude of factors increasing people’s likelihood of developing them.

“This research sheds new light on the role that genetically determined factors play in why some people with type 2 diabetes are also at risk of breast, colorectal and pancreatic cancer.

“In time, this could help doctors to identify people earlier who are at risk of both type 2 diabetes and certain cancers, while paving the way to better, more personalised ways to prevent and treat the conditions.

“It’s important to remember that people who have genes that are linked to type 2 diabetes and cancers can still take steps to reduce their risk of both conditions, by getting support to manage your weight, eating well, keeping active and not smoking.”

Dr Helen Croker, assistant director of research and policy at the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), which helped fund the study, said: “WCRF is proud to fund this important research which looks at a population of people that is particularly vulnerable to cancer.

“As cancer is now the leading cause of death among people with diabetes, understanding the complex genetic interplay between type 2 diabetes and several cancer types is crucial for driving prevention strategies for this group of people.”

More than five million people in the UK have diabetes, of which 90% have type 2.