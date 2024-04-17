Troubles legacy body can work without immunity provision – Sir Declan Morgan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troubles legacy body can work without immunity provision – Sir Declan Morgan

By Press Association
Sir Declan Morgan, Chief Commissioner of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Liam McBurney/PA)
A new body set up to investigate Troubles deaths has the powers to carry out effective investigations without the provision for conditional immunity for offenders, its head has said.

Northern Ireland’s former Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan leads the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

Sir Declan has also insisted that the Government cannot veto or prevent any reports delivered by the commission.

The ICRIR, established by the Government’s controversial Legacy Act, will take over responsibility for hundreds of unresolved Troubles cases.

Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act
Troubles victims brought a challenge to the Legacy Act to Belfast High Court earlier this year (Brian Lawless/PA)

The new Act received royal assent last year despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish government.

Aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to those who co-operate with the ICRIR.

In February, a judge at Belfast High Court ruled that the provision for conditional immunity was not compliant with the ECHR. The Government is appealing against that finding.

The Irish Government has also launched an interstate legal case against the new laws.

In an article written for Fortnight magazine, Sir Declan pointed to the other powers available to the commission.

He said: “It was the High Court’s ruling that the conditional immunity scheme within the Act was not compatible with the ECHR and the Windsor Framework, that caught the headlines on the day.

“But with regards to the main areas of focus for the commission – recovering information for victims, survivors and families who have suffered loss or serious injury – the court held that the proposals were capable of complying with the ECHR.

“And, while the disapplication by the court of conditional immunity means that one of the tools for the commission to potentially recover more information is not available, we consider that the other powers at our disposal will be sufficient to carry out thorough investigations, to recover information for families, survivors and victims and to establish the facts of each death or serious injury.”

Sir Declan set out the powers available to the ICRIR.

He said: “We have police powers, that can be used where necessary, and we can carry out investigations to support criminal prosecutions. We have the power to refer cases to the relevant prosecutor.

“But, we also have new statutory powers too that are far-reaching. We have the right to access all information held by state bodies that we reasonably require for our investigations.

“This is without redaction, without others telling us something is not relevant, and without obfuscation.

“It is the commission that determines what we reasonably require, no-one else.

“There is a corresponding legally binding duty on state bodies to provide the information.”

Peter Sheridan appointment
Sir Declan Morgan said it was not for him to defend nor champion the Government’s Legacy Act (Liam McBurney/PA)

He added: “We also have the power to require witnesses and individuals to provide information or attend to answer questions and can fine people up to £5,000 for non-compliance (five times the fine a coroner can impose).”

Sir Declan said it was crucial that reports delivered by the ICRIR would be able to set out the “unvarnished facts” of what happened in cases it investigates.

He said: “There have been suggestions that our reports could be vetoed or prevented by the Secretary of State. This is not the case.

“I would not have accepted this role if I believed that the findings that the commission makes could be interfered with by the state.

“There is a statutory process which provides for the release or non-disclosure of sensitive information which the commission intends to publish in its reports.

“This requires the Secretary of State to give reasons; and the commission would highlight all cases where agreement was not provided.

“Such ministerial decisions can ultimately be challenged in the courts.”

Sir Declan said it was not for him to defend nor champion the Government’s Legacy Act.

He said: “However, one of the supposed criticisms, that the Act provides insufficient detail is, in my view, a significant opportunity.

“It allows the commission to develop an approach that can carry out thorough investigations, can give greater involvement to victims and families in its approach, and can seek to reflect the different needs to those affected by deaths and serious injuries during the Troubles.”