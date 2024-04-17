UK passengers hit by flight disruption due to flooding at Dubai airport

Thousands of UK passengers are suffering flight disruption after Dubai International Airport was flooded by an intense storm.

Emirates has cancelled seven flights between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) airport and the UK, with British Airways diverting or axing four.

The airport urged passengers to stay away “unless absolutely necessary” after it was hit by more than a year’s average rainfall in 24 hours.

Many flights were delayed by several hours on Tuesday, such as one operated by Emirates which landed at Heathrow more than five hours behind schedule at 9.30pm.

Dubai International Airport – which is the world’s second busiest airport – was deluged on Tuesday after the UAE was hit by the most rain it has recorded in data going back to 1949.

The airport issued a statement on Wednesday which said: “We advise you not to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary.

“Flights continue to be delayed and diverted. Please check your flight status directly with your airline.

“We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions.”

More than 142mm (5.6 inches) of rain soaked Dubai over 24 hours.

The average annual amount at the airport is 94.7mm (3.7 inches).