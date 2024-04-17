Milan’s La Scala names new director of opera house after months of controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Milan’s La Scala names new director of opera house after months of controversy

By Press Association
Fortunato Ortombina will step into the post in September at the famed Teatro alla Scala (Luca Bruno/AP)
Milan’s La Scala, one of the world’s most prestigious and historic opera houses, has named Fortunato Ortombina as its new director, ending months of political controversy.

He will step into the post in September at the famed Teatro alla Scala.

The city’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, made the announcement after the opera house’s board of directors finalised Ortombina’s appointment.

La Scala’s new leader, currently the general manager at Venice’s opera house La Fenice, takes over from Dominque Meyer, who has been at the helm of Milan’s opera since 2020.

Meyer will remain in his current position until August 1 2025, while Ortombina will act as the director-designate until fully taking over.

Ortombina’s appointment comes as Italy’s government under Premier Giorgia Meloni is trying to promote Italian nationals for leadership positions, favouring them over foreigners for major cultural posts.

Ortombina, 63, had already served as co-ordinator of La Scala’s artistic direction from 2003-2007, before becoming the artistic director at La Fenice.

Italy’s culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano – who has made bringing Italians back at the helm of the country’s main institutions one of his top priorities – hailed the new appointment.

“After three foreign general directors, Stephane Lissner, Alexander Pereira and Dominique Meyer, an Italian returns to La Scala,” he said.

“We have done everything for the good of La Scala, for dignity and fairness,” said Mr Sala, explaining that Meyer’s contract will be partially extended to ensure a soft transition.

Meyer, 68, has earned wide respect and recognition in Italy and abroad over his years at the helm of La Scala.

His replacement comes against the backdrop of new rules introduced last year by Ms Meloni’s government, which set an age limit of 70 for opera directors.

La Scala is no stranger to political issues.

Last month, ahead of the final performance of an opera-ballet set in conflict, La Scala’s principal dancer Roberto Bolle, Meyer and other members of the dance company, orchestra and stage crew lined up on the stage under a large banner inscribed with “Cease fire” – a reference to the war in Gaza.