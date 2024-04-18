Sydney Sweeney’s team responds to claims she ‘can’t act’ from Hollywood producer

A Hollywood producer said Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney “can’t act” and “isn’t pretty”, which Sweeney’s representative has described as “shameful”.

Carol Baum, whose films include Father Of The Bride and Buffy The Vampire Slayer, reportedly critiqued The White Lotus and Euphoria star Sweeney while speaking with a New York Times film critic before a screening of Baum’s 1988 film Dead Ringers.

During the conversation, Baum is said to have referenced the production class she teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, saying: “I said to my class ‘explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’.”

Sydney Sweeney rose to fame in HBO’s Euphoria (Ian West/PA)

A representative for Sweeney told the PA news agency: “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.

“If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful.

“To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum’s character.”

Sweeney, who rose to fame in HBO’s Euphoria, recently starred in Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson and Anyone But You with Glen Powell.

The 26-year-old also starred in the music video for The Rolling Stones single Angry released last year, describing the experience as “the biggest thing ever”.

Sweeney appeared in black leather on a red convertible as it drove along Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and appeared at the world premiere of the British band’s album Hackney Diamonds.