Kim Petras cancels upcoming festival performances ‘under medical advice’

Grammy-winning singer Kim Petras has made the “hard decision” to cancel all upcoming festival performances this summer after suffering health issues.

The German pop star, who did not specify what medical problems she is experiencing, had been scheduled to appear at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain, on May 30 and London’s Mighty Hoopla festival on June 1.

The 31-year-old had also been expected at the Primavera Sound festival in Porto, Portugal, on June 6 and the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle, America, on July 19.

Kim Petras attending the Brit Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

“My buns, I’m devastated to be writing this, but I’m going through some health issues and under medical advice, I have had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer,” Petras wrote on her Instagram story.

“I love u so much, and I’ll make it up to you and be back better than ever very soon.”

In 2023, Petras became the first openly transgender artist to win in a major category at the Grammy Awards for her collaboration with Sam Smith, Unholy, in the best pop duo/group performance category.

The song also marked her first UK number one hit.

Petras also appeared as part of the astrology council in Jennifer Lopez’s film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, alongside Jane Fonda, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara and Keke Palmer.