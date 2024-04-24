Kim Petras cancels upcoming festival performances ‘under medical advice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim Petras cancels upcoming festival performances ‘under medical advice’

By Press Association
Grammy-winning singer Kim Petras has made the “hard decision” to cancel all upcoming festival performances this summer after suffering health issues.

The German pop star, who did not specify what medical problems she is experiencing, had been scheduled to appear at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain, on May 30 and London’s Mighty Hoopla festival on June 1.

The 31-year-old had also been expected at the Primavera Sound festival in Porto, Portugal, on June 6 and the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle, America, on July 19.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Kim Petras attending the Brit Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

“My buns, I’m devastated to be writing this, but I’m going through some health issues and under medical advice, I have had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer,” Petras wrote on her Instagram story.

“I love u so much, and I’ll make it up to you and be back better than ever very soon.”

In 2023, Petras became the first openly transgender artist to win in a major category at the Grammy Awards for her collaboration with Sam Smith, Unholy, in the best pop duo/group performance category.

The song also marked her first UK number one hit.

Petras also appeared as part of the astrology council in Jennifer Lopez’s film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, alongside Jane Fonda, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara and Keke Palmer.