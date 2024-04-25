The 1975 star Matty Healy responds to Taylor Swift album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

The 1975 star Matty Healy responds to Taylor Swift album

By Press Association
The 1975 star Matty Healy responds to Taylor Swift album (Lesley Martin/PA)
The 1975 star Matty Healy responds to Taylor Swift album (Lesley Martin/PA)

British singer-songwriter Matty Healy has reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department which features several tracks rumoured to be about him.

The new album from Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week surpassing one billion streams since its release last Friday, however The 1975 frontman Healy suggested he had not had a chance to listen.

In a video circulating online, Healy was approached by a reported photographer in Los Angeles and asked how he rates the “diss track” about him, and was also asked to compare it to other songs on the 31-track double album.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Dundee
Matty Healy from The 1975 performing on the main stage during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend (Euan Cherry/PA)

“My diss track? Oh!,” Healy laughed, while wearing a navy hooded jumper and carrying a backpack.

“I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good,” the 35-year-old added.

The first track on the Swift album titled Fortnight, featuring US rapper Post Malone, was interpreted by fans to be about Swift’s rumoured relationship with Healy.

In the song she sings “And I love you, it’s ruining my life, I touched you for only a fortnight” and “Your wife waters flowers. I wanna kill her”.

While Swift never namechecks Healy, a number of other songs appear to reference him, including Guilty As Sin?, on which she sings about having “fatal fantasies” about someone from her past while in a relationship.

Last May, Healy made a surprise appearance during the Nashville performance of Swift’s Eras tour to play with her support act, indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Swift also sung two The 1975 numbers at their London gig in February 2023.