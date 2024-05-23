Christian Slater and Patrick Gibson to star in new Dexter origin story series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christian Slater and Patrick Gibson to star in new Dexter origin story series

By Press Association
Christian Slater (Matt Crossick/PA)
Christian Slater (Matt Crossick/PA)

Christian Slater to star in the new Dexter prequel series which will follow the titular character’s journey from student to avenging serial killer.

The American actor will play Harry Morgan, a homicide detective and the adoptive father to Dexter Morgan, who will be played by Irish actor Patrick Gibson.

Set 15 years before the original hit series, Dexter: Original Sin will chronicle the origin story of “America’s favorite serial killer…in training”, streamer Paramount+ has said.

Tolkien UK Premiere – London
Patrick Gibson (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The events of the 10-part series will take place in 1991 Miami when Dexter must learn to channel his bloodthirsty urges.

It will see Dexter adopt a code designed to help him find and kill people who he feels deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar with the guidance of his father.

This will prove a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The new series will also see Senior Year actress Molly Brown play Dexter’s younger sister, Debra Morgan.

Slater, known for his breakthrough role in Heathers, received a Golden Globe for his role in thriller series Mr Robot.

The 54-year-old actor is currently starring in Jerry Seinfeld’s feature directorial debut, Unfrosted, and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Gibson is best known for playing Nikolai Lantsov in the fantasy Netflix series Shadow And Bone, and he has also appeared in The Tudors and Tolkein.

He was awarded the rising star award at the Irish Film and Television awards in 2017.

Clyde Phillips, who worked on the original Emmy-nominated Dexter series, is set to return as showrunner and executive producer.

The eight-season run of Dexter premiered in 2006 and starred Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan, a forensic blood spatter analyst moonlighting as a serial killer.

The show earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and was met with critical acclaim.

The new Showtime series is being produced for Paramount+.