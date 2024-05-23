Lana Del Rey accepts special recognition award at the Ivor Novellos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lana Del Rey accepts special recognition award at the Ivor Novellos

By Press Association
Singer Lana Del Rey accepted a special recognition award at the Ivor Novellos (Danny Lawson/PA)
Singer Lana Del Rey accepted a special recognition award at the Ivor Novellos (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lana Del Rey has accepted a special recognition award at the Ivor Novellos.

The 2024 special international award celebrated the career and influence of Del Rey, who has had six UK number ones.

Ivor Novello Awards 2024
Lulu and Rafi Manoukian at the awards in London (Lucy North/PA)

At the Ivor Novello Awards held at Grosvenor House, London, on Thursday, Raye lost out on best album to Black Classical Music, written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey.

Dayes told the PA news agency that it was a “bit of a shock” and he was just “trying to carry on the lineage” of other jazz musicians.

KT Tunstall picked up the Ivor Novello for outstanding song collection, following her being announced as the winner earlier this year.

The Scottish singer told the audience, who had given her an standing ovation, that she had always felt like an “outsider” and she realises this “means she’s followed her own road”.

Tunstall also said that her manager recognised her career was “tanking” and turned her into a “valuable” artist.

The PRS for music most performed work went to London-born rappers Dave and Central Cee for the UK’s biggest song of 2023 Sprinter, while grime star Skepta picked up the visionary award.

London jazz ensemble Speakers Corner Quartet and poet Kae Tempest won their first Ivor Novello when Geronimo Blues was named best contemporary song.

The rising star award was given to new-wave indie artist Master Peace, who referenced his peripheral neuropathy on stage.

In the winners’ room, he told PA that the nerve damage was “really hard” to go through when writing his debut album, How To Make A Master Peace, and his life had been a “rollercoaster” with this win.

Winners of best score for films, TV and games went to Oscar-nominated British composer Jerskin Fendrix’s music for surreal black comedy Poor Things, which starred Emma Stone; Arthur Sharpe for BBC comedy drama, The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies; and Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, respectively.