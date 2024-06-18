Kevin Costner slept in camper van parked near a phone box before making it big

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Costner slept in camper van parked near a phone box before making it big

By Press Association
Kevin Costner says he slept in a camper van parked next to a phone box while trying to make it in Hollywood (PA)
Kevin Costner says he slept in a camper van parked next to a phone box during his pre-fame years in an attempt to break into acting.

The Field Of Dreams actor told US magazine People he felt “lost” at the end of his time at Cal State Fullerton college while studying marketing and suddenly gained the confidence to chase a career in acting.

He said: “The confidence came when I listened to my heart right at the very end of college where I thought, I’m not going to be worried about what people think anymore.

“There was no guarantee of success, but a huge weight came off my shoulders.

“I started going into Hollywood every day and I would park my little camper next to a phone booth and kind of sleep in a foetal position. I knew no-one.”

Costner, 69, said he followed his father’s motto of never letting another man “outwork him”, adding that his imagination “ran and ran and ran” when it came to making risky choices in his career.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner standing next to each other at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner were divorced in February this year (Doug Peters/PA)

Costner went on to win two Oscars for best picture and best director for 1990’s Dances With Wolves.

He also had huge box office success with The Bodyguard opposite Whitney Houston and Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves – and found new fans on the small screen in the Western series Yellowstone.

He said his decisions had allowed him to live an “unusual and for the most part, beautiful life”.

The star was also asked about his divorce from handbag designer Christine Baumgartner, 50, to which he replied that he had “so many things were in motion” at the time, referring to the filming of his latest movie, Horizon: An American Saga, which is set for release on June 28.

He added: “I had this money out there, these movies were committed, 300 or 400 people working on it.”

Costner said his seven children were the “anchor” of his life, despite adding he had become an “Uber guy” for them.

The California-born actor added: “My life is driving up and down the freeway just trying to get the children where they think they need to be, but that’s part of the job.”