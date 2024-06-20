Donald Sutherland: Anti-war campaigner famous for playing soldiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Donald Sutherland: Anti-war campaigner famous for playing soldiers

By Press Association
Donald Sutherland (Erik Pendzich/Alamy/PA)
Despite playing many soldiers throughout his career, Donald Sutherland was a passionate anti-war campaigner.

The Canadian actor began his career with a number of small roles on British TV before taking on the minor role of Hospitalman Nerney in 1965 war film The Bedford Incident – setting off a trend of involvement in the genre.

Sutherland came into his own as dim-witted Vernon Pinkley in 1967 film The Dirty Dozen, which saw condemned soldiers trained as a crack commando team to undertake a mission in Nazi-occupied France.

Donald Sutherland
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport in September 1985 (David Parker/Alamy/PA)

The actor was praised for his portrayal, which many considered his breakout role.

However, it was his role in sitcom M*A*S*H, which followed the staff of a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War, that shot Sutherland to international stardom.

His portrayal of Captain Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce secured him roles in many other war projects, including Kelly’s Heroes in 1970.

Sutherland plays Sergeant Oddball in the film which follows a group of US soldiers during the Second World War as they desert their posts to rob a bank thought to contain German gold.

In the same year, he starred in Revolution Without Me, set during the French Revolution, playing an identical twin, with the other twin played by US actor Gene Wilder.

Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland
Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland (Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy/PA)

Despite playing numerous soldiers, Sutherland was a vocal opponent of the Vietnam War.

In 1971, he staged a travelling roadshow opposite his Klute co-star Jane Fonda in front of US soldiers – a reaction to Bob Hope’s pro-war United Service Organisations (USO) tour.

It was turned into a documentary entitled FTA in 1972, capturing the anti-war sentiment of the 1970s.

Documents declassified in 2017 revealed the CIA had placed Sutherland on a watch list because of his anti-war activities.

His political activities did not adversely affect his career, and he starred in 1976 Second World War film The Eagle Has Landed.

Donald Sutherland death
Donald Sutherland (Daniel Leal/PA)

The film follows a group of Germans who plot to kidnap British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, with Sir Michael Caine portraying Colonel Kurt Steiner, while Sutherland plays agent Liam Devlin who accompanies him on the mission.

In 1981, Sutherland starred in A War Story, which tells the story of Major Ben Wheeler who was taken prisoner by the Japanese during the Second World War, as well as 1985’s Revolution alongside Al Pacino.

Sutherland later appeared opposite Dame Helen Mirren in Bethune: The Making Of A Hero in 1990 set during the Chinese Civil War, and in 2002 appeared in TV film Path To War – a role which won him a Golden Globe.

The veteran actor channelled his political beliefs into some of his roles, including The Hunger Games where he played the tyrannical President Snow.

In 2015, he told the BBC that he hoped the film’s socio-political message would help young fans become more aware of the world around them.