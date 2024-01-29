Teesworks inquiry will find ‘no evidence of corruption’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teesworks inquiry will find ‘no evidence of corruption’

By Press Association
Ben Houchen, Mayor of the Tees Valley, who has led the huge regeneration project on Teesside (PA)
Ben Houchen, Mayor of the Tees Valley, who has led the huge regeneration project on Teesside (PA)

An independent inquiry will report there was no evidence of corruption or illegality linked to the finances at the controversial Teesworks development, it is understood.

But the long-awaited report makes criticisms of governance and transparency at one of Europe’s biggest brownfield regeneration projects, the PA news agency understands.

The development scheme, driven by Tees Valley’s Conservative mayor Ben Houchen, has been subject to an inquiry led by three senior local authority officers, ordered by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove last year.

Housing minister Lee Rowley will make a parliamentary statement on the review on Monday afternoon.

The report is expected to find there was no evidence of any allegations of illegality or corruption.

It is also expected to support the mayor’s denials that land was sold to developers for as little as £1 an acre, and back his claims that the scheme has already brought in economic benefits.

Mr Houchen, who chairs the South Tees Development Corporation which oversaw the Teesworks site and who originally requested the inquiry, has always denied allegations of corruption.

Concerns about the Teesworks project were previously raised by Middlesbrough’s Labour MP Andy McDonald in the Commons, who alleged “truly shocking, industrial-scale corruption” related to funding in Teesside.

He said the site acquired by the public body South Tees Development Corporation for £12 million in 2019 subsequently received hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayer investment, but “private developers exercised their option to purchase for a mere £1 an acre plus inflation, paying £96.79 in December 2022”.

During a visit to Darlington earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister defended the “rigorous process” of the inquiry.

Tory former minister Sir Simon Clarke also predicted the report will clear the flagship regeneration project of any impropriety.

“I am 100% confident that the substantive allegation of corruption will be proved to be false,” the Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP told the BBC last week.

“Actually I’m willing to say more broadly than that, the report will clear Teesworks and Ben Houchen of any impropriety.”

The Teesworks and freeport project aims to redevelop Redcar’s former steelworks in the north east of England for green industry.

It was set up as a joint venture between Mr Houchen’s public body – the South Tees Development Corporation – and companies run by two local developers, but was then transferred to majority private ownership in late 2021.

Profits tripled to £54 million in the year to March 2023 after the private sector companies increased their stake to 90%, the Financial Times reported earlier this month.