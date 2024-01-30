Suspected drug deaths fall and hospital admissions stable in latest data

The number of suspected drug deaths is down in the latest quarterly data, while hospital admissions are broadly stable.

An update from Public Health Scotland (PHS) said from September to November last year, there were 267 suspected drug deaths – down 19% from the previous quarter.

Drug-related acute hospital admissions between July and October saw a 2% decrease but were considered stable compared to the previous quarter.

The latest quarter’s data also shows there was a 17% decrease in administrations of overdose treatment Naloxone by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The data is contained in the latest quarterly Rapid Action Drug Alerts and Response (Radar) report from PHS.

The Scottish Conservatives said that compared to the same period in 2022, hospital admissions had increased.

Tory deputy health spokeswoman Tess White said: “These deeply concerning figures underline once again the scale of Scotland’s drug epidemic which has spiralled out of control on the SNP’s watch.

“On top of the shocking tally of suspected drugs deaths, the rise in the number of hospital admissions and A&E attendances related to drugs indicates the complacent nationalists are no closer to solving this national emergency.

“SNP ministers – having shamefully taken their eye off the ball – now seem to be relying on consumption rooms as the silver bullet, when they ought to be focused on improving access to treatment and rehab programmes for those with addiction problems.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said “This heartbreaking report shows far too many lives are still being destroyed by drugs.

“More must be done to not only stop these tragic deaths, but to help people recover.

“The SNP must deliver more than warm words and sticking plasters if it is going to tackle this crisis and save lives.”