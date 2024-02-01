UK manufacturing continues to decline as Red Sea disruption hits supply chains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK manufacturing continues to decline as Red Sea disruption hits supply chains

By Press Association
Freight ships have been disrupted by geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea, impacting UK manufacturing firms (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The UK’s manufacturing sector saw its recent downturn continue last month as firms said rerouted deliveries due to troubles in the Red Sea added to supply chain difficulties, according to a new survey.

The closely-watched S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI survey increased to 47 in January from a reading of 46.2 in December.

It meant that the rate of decline in the sector reduced slightly.

However, the reading was still below the 50.0 threshold, which indicates that the sector is contracting.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The downturn in UK manufacturing continued at the start of 2024, with output, new orders and employment all reduced in January.

“The contraction was widespread, with declines in all three variables seen across the consumer, intermediate and investment goods sub-industries.

“The ongoing weakness is leading to an increasingly cost-cautious approach at manufacturers, compelling cutbacks in purchasing and stock holdings as companies aim to achieve efficiencies, protect cash flow and defend fragile margins.”

The new data showed that manufacturing production declined for the 11th consecutive month in January.

Firms said the drop was linked to “weaker” levels of new work, efforts to reduce their inventories and disruption linked to supply chain delays.

Disruption to shipments using the Red Sea route to the Suez Canal was highlighted as a particular cause for longer lead times.

In recent weeks, the world’s largest shipping companies have redirected their vessels around Africa in response to attacks from Houthi Rebels near the Red Sea, adding between 10 and 14 days to journeys.

Glynn Bellamy, UK head of industrial products for KPMG, said: “While the headline figure shows monthly improvement for the UK manufacturing sector, domestic and international challenges remain, including the developing supply chain impact from shipping disruption in the Red Sea.

“Ocean freight costs have risen, as have supplier delivery times, contributing to increasing costs and slowing production for the manufacturing sector.

“This threatens to reverse the recent good news story of falling inflation and once again brings supply chain resilience into focus and the mitigation of risks from extended global supply chains in a world of increasing geopolitical uncertainty.”