Cleverly requests extra £2.6bn after Home Office overspend on asylum hotels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cleverly requests extra £2.6bn after Home Office overspend on asylum hotels

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly has requested an emergency cash payment after overspend on asylum hotels (Victoria Jones/PA)
Home Secretary James Cleverly has requested an emergency cash payment after overspend on asylum hotels (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Home Office has asked for parliamentary approval for an emergency £2.6 billion in cash after spending more than expected on asylum accommodation.

James Cleverly made the request for a “contingencies fund advance” via a written statement, which the Home Office said will enable the department “to deliver services with unpredictable final costs, such as the asylum system”.

The Home Office spent around £8 million a day last year for migrants to be put up in hotels, with official figures last summer showing more than 50,000 were housed in hotel rooms.

The Home Secretary’s request for extra money comes as figures this week showed the number of migrants crossing the English Channel was up 13% compared with this time last year.

In his written statement to Parliament, Mr Cleverly said: “The Home Office net cash requirement for the year exceeds that provided by the Main Estimate 2023-24…

“Parliamentary approval for additional resources of £2,600,000,000 will be sought in a supplementary estimate for Home Office.

“Pending that approval, urgent expenditure estimated at £2,600,000,000 will be met by repayable cash advances from the Contingencies Fund.”

POLITICS Migrants
(PA Graphics)

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Financial advances through contingencies funds are planned for each year to enable departments to deliver services with unpredictable final costs, such as the asylum system.

“This is a routine request and will enable the Home Office to continue to keep the public and the UK’s borders safe.”

Labour said the Conservative Government has “completely bust the budget of the Home Office through staggering incompetence and chaos”.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The taxpayer is paying the price.

“The overspend this year is significantly worse than last year despite all Rishi Sunak’s promises.

“Their failure to clear the asylum backlog, end the use of hotels for asylum seekers stuck in their broken asylum system or sort out proper contracts has left them with an eyewatering £2.6 billion blackhole that the British taxpayer will need to fill.

“Time and again they go for gimmicks rather than ever getting a grip.

“Labour set out a plan last year to clear the backlog, recruiting over 1,000 new case workers and ending the use of extortionate asylum hotels.

“That would save over £2 billion and sort out the Tory chaos.”