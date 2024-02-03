Lib Dems condemn ‘farcical’ wait of almost 900 days for Fair Fares Review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems condemn ‘farcical’ wait of almost 900 days for Fair Fares Review

By Press Association
The Lib Dems said it has been almost 900 days since the review was promised (PA)
Liberal Democrats have condemned the Government’s “dither and delay” over a review of public transport fares in Scotland.

The Bute House Agreement, signed by the SNP and the Greens in August 2021, promised a Fair Fares Review to “ensure a sustainable and integrated approach to public transport fares”.

The agreement pledged this would look at the range of discounts and concessionary schemes available across all forms of transport, including bus, train and ferry.

The Lib Dems highlighted that was almost 900 days ago, with the review findings yet to be released.

The party said that in the 897 days since the review was announced, Scotland has had four transport ministers – with Graeme Dey, Jenny Gilruth and Kevin Stewart holding the post before Fiona Hyslop took over in June 2023.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Making people wait almost 900 days for a review of public transport fares is farcical.

“It raises big questions about how seriously this Government takes greener travel and improving connectivity.

“Since 2021, we’ve seen a rapid turnover of transport ministers, combined with an enormous rise in rail fares. All of this is a hammer blow for commuters, communities and the environment.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton raised the issue with the First Minister earlier this week (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Cole-Hamilton raised the length of time the review has taken with First Minister Humza Yousaf when party leaders met for talks on climate change this week.

The Lib Dem said: “All we’ve heard from ministers is dither and delay, and that’s why I raised the issue with the First Minister this week.

“If we want to convince people to rely on public transport, we need a system that is cheap, effective and well joined up.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have set out extensive proposals to help all those travelling by rail, bus and ferry – now it’s time for ministers to take those plans forward and put them into action.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The Fair Fares Review, which has been undertaken to consider options to address issues relating to the cost and availability of public transport services, has now reported its findings, recommendations and proposed actions internally.

“These are being carefully considered by ministers in the context of the Scottish Budget set out on December 19.

“The findings of the review will be published in the coming weeks.”