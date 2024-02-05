Charity warns of lack of progress on The Promise four years after publication

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity warns of lack of progress on The Promise four years after publication

By Press Association
The Promise was unveiled four years ago (Ian West/PA)
A charity which represents people who have experienced the care system says there is a lack of progress on The Promise – the flagship policy to improve the lives of young people in care.

On the fourth anniversary of the publication of The Promise, the charity Who Cares? Scotland said there is a risk the policy will not be fulfilled by 2030.

It noted progress had been made in some areas – like keeping brothers and sisters together and a refresh of the youth justice system.

The charity said, though, it had concerns on the lack of progress in education, the use of restraints on children and the monetisation of care.

The Promise was unveiled on February 5, 2020, after a three-year independent review of the care system.

It was a wide-ranging set of commitments and received cross-party support at Holyrood.

Scottish Government budget
Nicola Sturgeon recently warned of an ‘implementation gap’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon considers it to be one of the most important policies from her time in office and is continuing to lobby for its implementation from the backbenches.

She recently said decision-makers need to take action in the next few years to address an “implementation gap”.

Louise Hunter, chief executive at Who Cares? Scotland, said: “This is a critical time for the care-experienced community.

“It has been seven years since Nicola Sturgeon announced a ‘root and branch review’ of the care system in Scotland.

“We’re now four years down the line since the publication of The Promise, it’s clear there is still lots to do.

“We want to make sure that Scotland is aware of the progress, highlight concerns from the care-experienced community and motivate everyone to work together to uphold the commitments set out in The Promise.”

Minister for Children, Young People and Keeping the Promise Natalie Don said: “I will carefully consider the findings of the Who Cares? report. We are determined we keep driving forward the transformational change that is required to Keep The Promise and make Scotland the best place in the world to grow up, where all children are loved, safe, respected and realise their full potential.

“The Scottish Government is working with Education Scotland, Cosla and the Association of Directors of Education in Scotland (ADES), to agree meaningful, measurable outcomes in response to The Promise.

“This work aims to focus on improving the experience, achievement, engagement in learning and attainment of those with care experience and their transition from education.

“I recognise there is still much to do to ensure that Scotland keeps The Promise by 2030 and I look forward to continuing to work together with Scotland’s care experienced community to do so.”