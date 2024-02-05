Charity warns of lack of progress on The Promise four years after publication

A charity which represents people who have experienced the care system says there is a lack of progress on The Promise – the flagship policy to improve the lives of young people in care.

On the fourth anniversary of the publication of The Promise, the charity Who Cares? Scotland said there is a risk the policy will not be fulfilled by 2030.

It noted progress had been made in some areas – like keeping brothers and sisters together and a refresh of the youth justice system.

The charity said, though, it had concerns on the lack of progress in education, the use of restraints on children and the monetisation of care.

The Promise was unveiled on February 5, 2020, after a three-year independent review of the care system.

It was a wide-ranging set of commitments and received cross-party support at Holyrood.

Nicola Sturgeon considers it to be one of the most important policies from her time in office and is continuing to lobby for its implementation from the backbenches.

She recently said decision-makers need to take action in the next few years to address an “implementation gap”.

Louise Hunter, chief executive at Who Cares? Scotland, said: “This is a critical time for the care-experienced community.

“It has been seven years since Nicola Sturgeon announced a ‘root and branch review’ of the care system in Scotland.

“We’re now four years down the line since the publication of The Promise, it’s clear there is still lots to do.

“We want to make sure that Scotland is aware of the progress, highlight concerns from the care-experienced community and motivate everyone to work together to uphold the commitments set out in The Promise.”

Minister for Children, Young People and Keeping the Promise Natalie Don said: “I will carefully consider the findings of the Who Cares? report. We are determined we keep driving forward the transformational change that is required to Keep The Promise and make Scotland the best place in the world to grow up, where all children are loved, safe, respected and realise their full potential.

“The Scottish Government is working with Education Scotland, Cosla and the Association of Directors of Education in Scotland (ADES), to agree meaningful, measurable outcomes in response to The Promise.

“This work aims to focus on improving the experience, achievement, engagement in learning and attainment of those with care experience and their transition from education.

“I recognise there is still much to do to ensure that Scotland keeps The Promise by 2030 and I look forward to continuing to work together with Scotland’s care experienced community to do so.”