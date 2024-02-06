People put off from cycling or walking due to lack of investment – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People put off from cycling or walking due to lack of investment – report

By Press Association
A study found that just 2% of the Government’s transport budget for England is spent on active travel infrastructure (Aaron Chown/PA)
Underfunding of active travel across England has left many people reluctant to walk or cycle, according to a think tank.

This causes more road congestion and contributes to worsening air quality, a report by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said.

The study found that just 2% of the Government’s transport budget for England is spent on active travel infrastructure.

An average of £148 per person per year was spent on roads between 2016 and 2021, which was more than 10 times the amount spent on active travel, the think tank stated.

The report noted that fewer than one in five people in England are walking, wheeling – such as using a wheelchair – or cycling to make journeys on an average day, compared with more than a quarter across Europe.

The document claimed that pedestrians are “at considerable risk on British roads” and “the perception of a lack of safety is a key barrier to people cycling”.

It cited Department for Transport (DfT) figures showing 6,435 children were involved in collisions on Britain’s roads while walking, wheeling or cycling in 2022, of whom 1,748 were killed or seriously injured.

The IPPR called for £35 per person per year to be invested in active travel infrastructure for a decade, including the installation of at least 25,000 miles of protected cycle paths.

A further £15 per person should be spent each year on interventions to change behaviour, such as training for cyclists and loans for electric bikes, according to the report.

Lead author Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at the IPPR, said: “Cycling in the UK peaked 75 years ago. Since then, UK Government policy has locked in car dependency, making people walk-wary and cycle-cautious, at the expense of our health, our environment and our economy.

“Investment in active travel infrastructure to get more people walking and wheeling is crucial to cutting emissions and improving growth.”

IPPR principal research fellow Stephen Frost said: “This research reveals what could be achieved if all the warm words from Government about the value of walking, wheeling and cycling were matched with investment.

“Diverting just a small percentage of the billions invested by the Government in car travel could make our streets safer for everyone travelling under their own steam.

“Children could move around more freely, we’d all have better access to green space and nature, people would be healthier and less isolated and local high streets could be thriving.

“All this while also moving us closer to achieving the UK’s legally-binding climate commitments.

“Active travel is among the safest investments in transport – a future UK Government must put its money in the right place.”

Sarah Mitchell, chief executive of charity Cycling UK, said: “When it comes to active travel, Scotland and Wales are investing to reap the benefits that come from increased spending, while England remains the poor relation.

“It seems the UK Government didn’t get the memo and we therefore hope this new research will shift attitudes across Westminster so that walking, wheeling and cycling shoots up the list of investment priorities.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “We are investing over £3 billion to support active travel during this Parliament, more than any previous Government.

“This report also overlooks our record increase of £8.3 billion to resurface roads with reallocated HS2 funding, which will also benefit those who cycle on our roads.”