Building costs jump as Red Sea disruption pushes up shipping prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Building costs jump as Red Sea disruption pushes up shipping prices

By Press Association
Red Sea shipping has been targeted by Houthi rebels (Alamy/PA)
Red Sea shipping has been targeted by Houthi rebels (Alamy/PA)

Construction firms have seen the first jump in building costs since last autumn as Red Sea disruption sent shipping prices higher, according to a report.

The latest S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) revealed that overall input costs rose last month for the first time since September and at the fastest pace since May last year.

Some firms flagged higher costs for imported building materials due to the Red Sea attacks on ships, according to S&P Global.

This is mostly affecting imports from Asia, it said.

It comes as clothing and home retailers and supermarkets have warned over delays to imported stock and higher costs as ships are being forced to reroute away from the Red Sea.

The attacks on ships by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen has forced some firms to divert vessels around Africa, rather than using the all-important Suez Canal to travel between Europe and Asia, adding transport costs and time delays.

US and UK forces have responded with strikes against the rebels.

There are fears that the disruption could pose a risk to inflation and therefore hopes that interest rates will be cut this year.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development warned in its latest economic outlook on Monday over the potential for the shipping woes to push up inflation if it affects the cost of goods and energy prices.

Despite the cost pressures, the PMI report showed construction firms were the most optimistic in two years on hopes that interest rates have peaked and the worst of the downturn is behind them.

The report recorded a better-than-expected reading of 48.8 in January, up from 46.8 in December and the highest reading since August last year.

Most economists had expected a PMI score of 47.2 in January.

The figure remained below the crucial 50 no-change threshold for the fifth month running, which indicates that output from the sector continues to contract, albeit at a slower pace.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiled the survey, said: “UK construction companies seem increasingly optimistic that the worst could be behind them soon as recession risks fade and interest rate cuts appear close on the horizon.

“The prospect of looser financial conditions and an improving economic backdrop meant that business activity expectations strengthened to the highest for two years in January.”

He added: “House-building remained by far the weakest-performing category, despite the rate of decline easing to its slowest since March 2023.

“Meanwhile, higher prices paid for imported items contributed to a rise in overall cost burdens for the first time since last September.”

The report showed that house-building continued to drop last month, although at the slowest pace since March last year.

“Survey respondents noted subdued demand conditions and a lack of work to replace completed projects,” according to the survey.