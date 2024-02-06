MPs complain threshold for recall petition is too low, says Mordaunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs complain threshold for recall petition is too low, says Mordaunt

By Press Association
Only two recall petitions triggered by suspension from Parliament have been successful (Joe Giddens/PA)
MPs have complained that the threshold for triggering a recall petition is too low, Penny Mordaunt has said.

Current legislation means any MP who is suspended from the Commons for 10 days or more can be subject to a recall petition, which triggers a by-election if it is signed by 10% of the MP’s constituents.

Giving evidence to the Commons Standards Committee on Tuesday, Ms Mordaunt, the Leader of the House, said several MPs had complained to her that the 10-day threshold meant there were no “middle options” for sanctioning misbehaving MPs short of seeing them potentially losing their seat.

She said: “I think that the main complaint and concern is the trigger for that process, that by the original legislation having gone from 30 to 10 days it doesn’t give you a lot of options, and I think that’s the chief concern with that.

“It’s been in operation for a while. You are starting to get these cases, you of all people will know, where you have found yourself maybe wishing you had more options for individuals, but that’s the chief complaint that’s made to me from colleagues.”

Introduced in the wake of the expenses scandal, the Recall of MPs Act originally required a suspension of 30 days to trigger a petition but this was amended to 10 days as the legislation made its way through Parliament.

Peter Bone suspension recommendation
Conservative MP Peter Bone was subject to a successful recall petition in his Wellingborough constituency after being suspended from the Commons for six weeks (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Since then, there have been five recall petitions, three of them triggered by suspensions from the Commons for more than 10 days.

Ian Paisley Jr was suspended for 30 days in 2018 but the recall petition was unsuccessful. More recently, Margaret Ferrier and Peter Bone were both successfully recalled in 2023 following suspensions of 30 days and six weeks respectively.

All three recall petitions would have gone ahead under the original proposals.

Several other MPs have left Parliament after receiving a suspension before a recall petition could be started including Boris Johnson, Owen Paterson and Christian Matheson.

Ms Mordaunt was giving evidence as part of the Standards Committee’s inquiry into the “standards landscape” of the Commons, looking at how the conduct of MPs is regulated.

She raised concerns about whether other sanctions were appropriate for the modern world, including the suspension of MPs without pay.

She said: “We have a sort of legacy, almost, going back to when being a Member of Parliament, the norm was it was part of a range of jobs people did as opposed to being their main job.

“So really questioning whether some of the financial sanctions that are placed on people who cannot attend the Commons due to poor behaviour are helpful, whether they are appropriate in the modern world.

“I think there would be quite a small set of circumstances where someone was suspended from a job without pay, without some recognition of the consequences for the person.”

She also questioned whether the requirement to make a public apology in some cases was appropriate, given the impact on the individual MP making that apology.

She said: “I think it’s very important that if we get things wrong or we do things wrong, we recognise that we are letting the whole of Parliament down, I can see why those kind of apologies might happen.

“There are some members where just because of the social media world we live in now, those kind of hooks may lead to more severe consequences for them than this committee would want.”