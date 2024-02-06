Number of delayed discharge hospital patients down, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Number of delayed discharge hospital patients down, figures show

By Press Association
The number of delayed discharge patients in hospital has decreased (Jeff Moore/PA)
The number of delayed discharge patients in hospital has decreased (Jeff Moore/PA)

The number of people delayed in hospital has decreased in the latest figures, with December seeing a 5% drop from the previous month.

There were 1,813 people delayed in December, figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show, down from 1,910 in November.

However, the average length of delays increased by seven days to 29 days in December – the highest average length for the previous three months.

Commenting on the figures, a Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are working closely with health boards and health and social care partnerships to create the necessary capacity (and) ensure patients are assessed and discharged with the appropriate care package as quickly as possible.

“We are also continuing to work with local partners and Cosla to address the variability of delayed discharge across local authority areas and supporting the growth of hospital at home to increase capacity as part of our winter plan.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The SNP promised to eradicate delayed discharge in 2015, yet nine years later it continues to have a devasting effect on frontline staff and patients.

“The SNP’s empty promises have led to a shocking increase in 2023 of the total of bed days occupied by patients who were fit to be discharged.

“Successive health secretaries have failed to ensure that vital social care packages are in place, resulting in patients being left languishing in hospitals for longer than they should be.”

He added: “The severe levels of delayed discharge have a significant impact on the entirety of our NHS; already increased A&E waits are resulting in unnecessary patients dying due to this, by having increased A&E waits and suffering in pain due to operations being cancelled due to delays.

“The distracted and discredited Michael Matheson must get a grip on these appalling figures before even more lives are put in danger due to a lack of available hospital beds and unnecessary delays.”