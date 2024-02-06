Ministers need powers to ban protests, says Braverman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Ministers need powers to ban protests, says Braverman

By Press Association
People during a pro-Palestinian protest in London last year (Victoria Jones/PA)
People during a pro-Palestinian protest in London last year (Victoria Jones/PA)

Suella Braverman has called for ministers to be given the power to ban protests outright, labelling pro-Palestinian demonstrations “hateful marches”.

The former home secretary, who had branded the protests “hate marches” before she was sacked by the Prime Minister last year, used an article in the Telegraph to call for a crackdown on the rallies.

London and cities across the UK have seen regular demonstrations criticising the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and calling for a ceasefire, with tens of thousands taking to the streets as the civilian death toll rises.

Ms Braverman and others have condemned certain chants and slogans, including “from the river to sea”.

Writing in the paper, the Tory backbencher called for new laws allowing the home secretary to prevent protests.

“Ministers, answerable to the public, are powerless while the police are the ones who technically possess the legal power to initiate a ban of a march,” she wrote.

Suella Braverman comments
Former home secretary Suella Braverman repeated her attacks on pro-Palestinian protesters (Justin Tallis/PA)

“This doesn’t strike the right balance and so a power should be taken, as in France, to enable ministers to make the decision when it is believed violence may occur or a protest is causing ongoing distress to a community.”

The call comes as Home Secretary James Cleverly is expected to announce shortly new powers to curb certain types of protest activity.

Also among the proposals set out were new laws to make it easier to prosecute “expression of support of terrorism” and chants Ms Braverman said were antisemitic and involved Nazi imagery.

She also said it needed to be possible to proscribe groups of “extremist concern”.

“I will fiercely defend the right to peaceful protest in a democratic society. But these marches are not about peace. Rather they are outpourings of vicious bigotry.

“This cannot become our new norm. We need leadership to unequivocally condemn Islamism and antisemitism on our streets. To reassert what Britain means to the world: civility, tolerance, and order,” she said.

Ms Braverman has clashed with the Government several times since her sacking.

She lost her job after branding pro-Palestinian protesters “hate marchers” and accusing the Metropolitan Police of bias for letting a rally go ahead on Armistice Day.

The ex-Cabinet minister was also accused of stoking tensions after scenes of far-right violence towards officers on the day resulted in dozens of arrests.